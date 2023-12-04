Mike Tirico Had the Audacity to Suggest Taylor Swift Was on Tour With 'Sunday Night Football'
Taylor Swift was in attendance for the Kansas City Chiefs - Green Bay Packers game in Week 13, marking her second appearance on Sunday Night Football. During one of her first half appearances Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth discussed her fandom with Tirico going so far as to suggest that Swift is on tour with them and not the other way around.
This is, of course, absurd. Not even the NFL is so big that Taylor Swift is the opener. Swift goes where she wants when she wants and whoever is there - be it Travis Kelce, Brittany Mahomes or the Sunday Night Football crew - is there with her. Not the other way around.
So as Swift attends more and more Chiefs games over the next month or so, remember she's the real headliner. As much as Tirico jokes or Al Michaels complains. The only exception being Simone Biles, the only person at the Packers - Chiefs game who is on the same level in her profession that Swift is.
You got that? The list goes Simone Biles and Taylor Swift and then there's a huge gap and then it's the guys from the insurance commercials and then everyone else in the NFL.