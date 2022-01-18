Roundup: Taylor Swift Engagement Rumors; Ben Simmons Willing to Sit Out the Season; Raiders Fire Mike Mayock
Francisco Liriano retiring from baseball ... Supreme Court to hear appeal of high school coach forced out over on-field prayer ... Biden White House increasingly worried about the midterms ... The Weeknd is taking an interesting trajectory ... Bob Saget honored by America's Funniest Home Videos ... Can we interest you in some Seinfeld bloopers ... 13-year-old boy dies after presumed fentanyl exposure at his Connecticut school ... Why Michael Cohen's new lawsuit is surprisingly important ... Novak Djokovic won't be able to participate in the French Open unless he gets vaccinated ... Tristian Wirfs won't practice until Friday, wearing a walking boot ... Gonzaga and Auburn in a tight race for No. 1 ... 2022 Winter Olympics won't have fans ... Joss Whedon addresses misconduct allegations ... Alabama linebacker Christian Harris is entering the draft ... Amazon sued over tornado warehouse collapse ... Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn sparked engagement rumors ... Raiders fired Mike Mayock ... Ben Simmons is ready to sit out the entire season ...
