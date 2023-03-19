Taylor Swift Debuts Glowing Golf Clubs on Eras Tour
Taylor Swift kicked off her Eras Tour in Glendale, Arizona on Friday night in the same stadium where they just played a Super Bowl like a month ago. By all accounts, everything went very well with Rolling Stone calling the show a "3-Hour Career-Spanning Victory Lap." So make sure to grab some tickets if she comes to town. They're probably still available.
Swift has not gone on tour since 2018 which means there have been all sorts of technological advances since she last traversed the country performing for fans. And that was never quite as apparent as when Swift broke out a blowing golf club during Blank Space.
Oh yeah, they also have Tron bicycles. The future is now!
Swift first used a golf club in the Blank Space video which was released over eight and a half years ago. Who knows how much she's worked on her game since then. Probably quite a bit considering how little she's been touring. You just have to wonder if they're fashion or function. And if she's even allowed to use those during an official round.