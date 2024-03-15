Roundup: Taylor Swift Eras Tour Debuts on Disney+; Keenan Allen Traded to Bears; DePaul Hires Chris Holtmann

GAME OF THE YEAR!!!



There were 3 buzzer beaters in tonight’s section 6AAA final between Benilde-St. Margaret’s vs. Orono.



Jaleel Donley bank-in three to end regulation. 70-70.



Brady Wooley lay-in at the end of OT. 73-73.



Nolan Groves HALF-COURT buzzer-beater in 2OT. 86-84. pic.twitter.com/tb1xBrUyX8