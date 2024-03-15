Roundup: Taylor Swift Eras Tour Debuts on Disney+; Keenan Allen Traded to Bears; DePaul Hires Chris Holtmann
Father convicted of involuntary manslaughter over son's school shooting ... Judge denies one of Trump's motion to dismiss classified documents case ... Tornadoes leave trail of destruction across Midwest ... Inflation hasn't disappeared ... Israel signals support for more Gaza aid ... Chuck Schumer called for new election in Israel after blasting Benjamin Netanyahu ... Latam Boeing 787 plunge likely due to cockpit mishap ...Taylor Swift's Eras Tour movie debuts on Disney+ ... A review of Alex Garland's "Civil War" ... "The Bear" quietly renewed for a fourth season ... Bears land Keenan Allen in trade from Chargers ... Gerrit Cole appears to avoid Tommy John surgery ... NFL investigating Falcons, Eagles for tampering ... Commanders trade Sam Howell to Seahawks ... Aaron Rodgers responds to Sandy Hook conspiracy theory report ... DePaul hired Chris Holtmann ...
Where does the Padres new rotation stack up with MLB's best? [The Athletic]
Grading every NFL free agency move [Sports Illustrated]
Grading the Keenan Allen trade for Bears, Chargers [CBS Sports]
Are gangs about to take over Haiti? [The New Yorker]
Ranking every celebrity who attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour [The Ringer]
The New England Patriots are blowing free agency [The Big Lead]
Zayn Malik braved the Hot Ones gauntlet this week.
Lewis Black weighs in on AI.
How about three buzzer beaters in one high school game?
This is perfect.
Have a great weekend, everyone.
Flogging Molly -- "Black Friday Rule"