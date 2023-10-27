Roundup: Taylor Swift Slams Bisexual Speculation; Michigan Scandal Gets Worse; Texas to Start Maalik Murphy
U.S. economy surged in the third quarter ... New House speaker meets with Joe Biden for first time ... Death toll in Maine mass shooting at 18 ...Stock futures edge higher heading into Friday ... Israeli tanks moved into Gaza ... Charlottesville's Robert E. Lee statue was melted down ... Judge orders Georgia to redraw district maps ... Taylor Swift slams speculation she's bisexual ... Hasan Minhaj responds to New Yorker story ... All the Billboard Music Awards nominations ... NBA investigating James Harden missing national TV game ... NCAA investigators have been at Michigan over sign-stealing probe ... Northwestern State football cancels season after shooting death of player ... Maalik Murphy to start at QB for Texas ... Pacers, Rick Carlisle agree to extension ...
Top candidates for Astros next manager [CBS Sports]
The 10 best hitters in the World Series [MLB.com]
Where does Marvin Harrison Jr. rank among generational receiver prospects [The Ringer]
NBA All-Breakout Team for 2023-24 [The Athletic]
One player each team should acquire at the NFL trade deadline [Sports Illustrated]
If Michigan's defense is "the rule is dumb," they might be in some trouble [The Big Lead]
Flea took on the Hot Ones gauntlet this week.
Inside the Rogue One director's cut.
Please Don't Destroy -- "Calling Angie"
Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic reflect on Kurt Cobain's lyrics and legacy.
Green Day -- "2,000 Light Years Away" (BBC live session)