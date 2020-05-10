Taulia Tagovailoa: Five Potential Landing Spots for the Alabama Transfer
By Stephen Douglas | May 10 2020
Taulia Tagovailoa, the younger brother of Tua Tagovailoa, has entered the NCAA transfer portal according to reports. Even with his brother leaving Alabama for the Miami Dolphins, the younger Tagovailoa doesn't appear to have moved up the depth chart. Despite that, he was a top recruit and is now a top transfer target. Here's where he could wind up.
Florida
No, not the University of Florida, the state of Florida. No, not Florida State, just every other D1 program in the state of Florida apparently. Miami, Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Central Florida, South Florida and so on. The Tagovailoa family followed Tua from Hawaii to Alabama when Tua went to Tuscaloosa, so it's not unreasonable to think they could do that again by moving south to Florida as Tua begins his career in Miami.
The state is big enough that he could have some space, but the entire family could just go to the Miami area and spend their entire weekends going to games. In theory. If people are allowed to attend games.
Tennessee
Taulia was recruited by the Volunteers and even did a campus visit with former Alabama assistant and current Volunteers head coach Jeremy Pruitt. He had good things to say about his visit, but was committed to Alabama. Wonder how good that visit really was.
Maryland
Former Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley had great success with Tua in 2018 before taking the Terrapins job. Plus, Locksley needs a bridge starter until Tuli Tagovailoa shows up on campus.
Mississippi State
Mike Leach usually prefers his quarterback transfers with a little more seasoning, but if you want to get yourself into a position to put up big numbers and get drafted, a couple years working with Leach makes a lot of sense.
Alabama
Or maybe he doesn't go anywhere. Maybe he likes it in Tuscaloosa with Nick Saban and just wants to test the open market. It was unthinkable that anyone besides Tua play quarterback for Alabama last season and Mac Jones ended up having a nice run capped by a 327-yard, 3-touchdown performance against Michigan in the Citrus Bowl. Taulia could even earn the starting job in 2021 if Jones has another strong year and heads to the NFL after this season. But he'll also have to compete with Bryce Young at that point. Maybe he likes competition too? We'll see.