Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons, local TV channels, streaming guide, where to watch
By Kilty Cleary
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on the road in Week 5 when they face the Atlanta Falcons this Thursday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and while the game is being streamed on Prime Video, fans looking for a way to catch the action locally without Amazon Prime can tune in using fuboTV.
Coming into this matchup, both teams have some momentum. The Buccaneers snapped back into form with a 33-16 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. QB Baker Mayfield was on fire, completing 30 of 47 passes for 347 yards and 2 touchdowns, while WR Mike Evans led the receiving corps with 94 yards and a touchdown.
The Falcons also found their way back into the win column last Sunday, edging out the New Orleans Saints 26-24. QB Kirk Cousins managed 238 yards passing, and RB Tyler Allgeier added 60 rushing yards on 8 carries to keep the offense balanced.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons
- Date: Thursday, October 3
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX (WTVT - Tampa Bay, FL), FOX 5 - Atlanta, GA)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons (-2.5)
O/U: 44.5
