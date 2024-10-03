The Big Lead

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons, local TV channels, streaming guide, where to watch

Watch the Buccaneers and Falcons locally if you don't have Amazon Prime in ATL or Tampa.

By Kilty Cleary

NFL Week 5: Buccaneers vs. Falcons
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on the road in Week 5 when they face the Atlanta Falcons this Thursday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and while the game is being streamed on Prime Video, fans looking for a way to catch the action locally without Amazon Prime can tune in using fuboTV.

Coming into this matchup, both teams have some momentum. The Buccaneers snapped back into form with a 33-16 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. QB Baker Mayfield was on fire, completing 30 of 47 passes for 347 yards and 2 touchdowns, while WR Mike Evans led the receiving corps with 94 yards and a touchdown.

The Falcons also found their way back into the win column last Sunday, edging out the New Orleans Saints 26-24. QB Kirk Cousins managed 238 yards passing, and RB Tyler Allgeier added 60 rushing yards on 8 carries to keep the offense balanced.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons (-2.5)

O/U: 44.5

