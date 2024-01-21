Five Tampa Bay Buccaneers Who Won't Be Back in 2024
By Liam McKeone
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a better 2023 season than most anticipated, winning the NFC South and advancing to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. However, they didn't have the juice to make a deep run and fell to the Detroit Lions on Sunday in a thrilling contest.
It seems the Bucs have the quarterback position figured out as Baker Mayfield has proven that he can absolutely lead a playoff team. However, the rest of the roster is looking at a shakeup for 2024. Here are five players who won't be around to defend the team's division title next year.
Mike Evans
Evans will hit free agency in March and seems set to leave Tampa Bay. Everyone was shocked when the Bucs didn't reach an extension with the franchise's all-time leader in pretty much every receiving category. The way Evans was acting at the beginning of the year sure seemed to suggest that he was also shocked about that, and pretty unhappy, too. There was even some noise he might get moved at the deadline if Tampa wasn't good. Obviously the Bucs turned out to be a quality team and Evans had another 1,000-yard season.
Maybe there's room yet for reconciliation thanks to the playoff run. But winning does not cure all and Evans is going to be looking for a huge payday after the Bucs forced him to bet on himself. He'll be in a different uniform come next fall.
Lavonte David
It was unclear for a while whether David would return to Tampa Bay this year, but the longtime Bucs linebacker eventually inked a one-year agreement and had a stellar season. He led the team in tackles and recorded 17 tackles for loss to go with 4.5 sacks, his best output in either category since 2017. He also played out of his mind in the final game of the year, terrorizing the Lions. Yet when he was asked in December if he wanted to return to the Bucs in 2024, David gave a brief non-answer. He'll turn 34 years-old next week, so retirement could be on the table, but either way it seems unlikely he'll suit up in Tampa Bay again.
Russell Gage
Regardless of what happens with Evans, Gage is out this offseason. He signed a three-year, $30 million contract in 2022, played 13 games and recorded 51 catches, then tore his patellar tendon in training camp and missed all of this season. The Bucs can cut him for a pittance of a dead cap hit and save $11 million. It's a tough break for Gage but it's the only natural move for Tampa Bay.
Carlton Davis
Davis is not a terrible cornerback by any means, but he's also not very good, grading out as merely average on PFF's scale. He counted for $21 million against the cap this year and had only two interceptions. He's owed $14 million next season. That's a mighty high price tag for a replacement-level defender. Add in the fact that the Bucs can save $6 million if they do send him packing this offseason and he's as good as gone.
Devin White
White's tumultuous journey as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer appears to finally be at its end. Picked fifth overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, White has shown flashes of his potential and played a key role in Tampa Bay's Super Bowl victory. But he has regressed hard the last two years. White also requested a trade over the summer after failing to sign an extension with the Bucs entering the final year of his rookie contract. A free agent this offseason, White is a prime candidate to take his talents elsewhere.