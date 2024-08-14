Take a tour of LA Clippers’ new $2 billion home: Intuit Dome
By Joe Lago
Intuit Dome, the new $2 billion home of the Los Angeles Clippers, will hold its grand opening Thursday when Bruno Mars performs in the first of back-to-back shows over consecutive nights.
The arena is the latest entertainment attraction in Inglewood, with SoFi Stadium — the $5.5 billion state-of-the-art home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers — about a mile and a half away.
The Clippers won't play their first regular-season game in their new digs until October 23, when they face the Phoenix Suns. For those who won't be going to to see Mars, Olivia Rodrigo or Usher over the next couple of months, here's a sneak peek of what the 18,000-seat Intuit Dome has to offer.
The Plaza
Within its 80,000 square feet, the outdoor plaza features a resturant, two bars and a team store.
The Plaza's main attraction might be the regulation basketball court bordered by a massive projection screen.
The Jersey Walls
Up from the main level is an homage to California high school basketball with jerseys from over 1,500 schools displayed on eight walls.
Is Kawhi Leonard's jersey from Riverside's King High up there? Hope so.
The Halo Board
The double-sided halo display is the largest in the world in an arena setting, covering a full acre (or 3,592 60-inch televisions), and it curves around the Intuit Dome so every spectator can get a clear view. A four-button controller at every seat allows fans to interact with what's being shown on the board, too.
Maybe the coolest thing about the Halo Board is that it is equipped with cannons that shoot T-shirts to anyone in the arena. And, yes, that was owner Steve Ballmer's idea.
Court "B"
Intuit Dome will have more basketball courts than any NBA arena. In addition to the game court, there are two practice courts.
Two more will be open to the public: the aforementioned outdoor "Plaza" court and the indoor Court "B," which may be rented for special events.
Lakers fans will joke that there are still no championship banners hanging from the rafters. But it's undeniable that the Clippers are winning when it comes to which NBA team in L.A. has the most palatial home.