Roundup: Sydney Sweeney Hints at Sequel; MLB Players Association Hates New Uniforms; Creighton Upsets UConn
Two adults charged in Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting ... Biden administration to impose major sanctions on Russia after Navalny's death ... Measles cases rose 79 percent globally last year ... Stocks closed lower on Tuesday ... Samuel Alito attacks same-sex marriage decision again ... Famous Russian defector found murdered in Spain ... The case against an annual physical ... Sydney Sweeney teases sequel to "Anyone But You" ... A review of Apple TV+'s "Constellation" ... Emma Stone in talks to star in next Yorgos Lanthimos film ... Sports betting industry posts record $11 billion in 2023 ... Victor Wembanyama signs deal with Louis Vuitton ... Creighton upset No. 1 UConn ... College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams ... MLB Players Association is frustrated over new uniforms ...
Quinton Byfield is a BAD man. This is one of the craziest NHL goals you'll ever see.
Highlights from Creighton's upset over UConn.
I love spring training.
Jimmy Kimmel addresses getting sued by George Santos.
Netflix's Shirley has a trailer.
The trailer for Alex Garland's Civil War in out.
boygenius -- "Leonard Cohen"