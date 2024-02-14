Roundup: Sydney Sweeney's 'Madame Web' Reviewed; Jon Stewart Brings Big Ratings; Knicks To Protest Loss
Democrats flipped George Santos' Congressional seat ... Federal judges saw increased threats in 2023 ... Republicans impeached Alejandro Mayorkas by one vote ... Biden urges House to take up foreign aid package ... Stocks took a beating on Tuesday ... Rate cuts may be delayed but there's no reason to panic ... Here's how the House could bypass Republican opposition to Ukraine aid ... CDC plans to drop five-day COVID isolation guidelines ... A review of Sydney Sweeney's latest, "Madame Web" ... Jon Stewart's return sends "The Daily Show" ratings to multiyear high ... The A's hired Jenny Cavnar, MLB's first female play-by-play voice ... Stephen Amell to lead "Suits" spinoff ... Syracuse upset North Carolina ... ESPN agrees to six-year extension with College Football Playoff ... Draymond Green, Jusuf Nurkic intensity feud ... Knicks to protest controversial loss ...
The unlikely and incredible rise of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander [The Ringer]
NFL combine invites are out [The Athletic]
Why the 49ers may be even better next year [Yahoo Sports]
Look at this big, stupid desk [Defector]
How The Messenger spent its way into oblivion [Axios]
Jon Stewart saves The Daily Show (and vice versa) [Washington Post]
Should anyone be kicking an extra point in overtime? [The Big Lead]
Highlights from Wrexham's 2-1 win over Sutton United.
Pablo Torre's podcast with Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird.
Larry David discussed not being a good fit for Saturday Night Live.
Breaking down all the Easter eggs in the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer.
Pearl Jam -- "Dark Matter"