Roundup: Sweet 16 Is Set; 'CODA' Could Win Best Picture Oscar; Red Sox Sign Trevor Story
The Sweet 16 is set, check out an updated bracket ... Trevor Story signs with Red Sox ... Investigation by former Boston police commissioner finds drug kingpin ordered hit on David Ortiz ... Shooting at Arkansas car show leaves dozens injured ... Cleveland Rape Crisis Center receives more than 1,000 donations after Deshaun Watson trade ... Zelenskyy is ready to negotiate with Putin ... 10 million Ukrainians have fled their homes since Russian invasion ... Patrick Williams will return to Bulls lineup tonight ... Antarctica, Arctic undergo simultaneous freakish extreme heat ... Thousands of dollars' worth of items stolen from Demaryius Thomas' house in Georgia ... 'CODA' won Producers Guild Award, clearing path to Best Picture win ... 'West Side Story' star Rachel Zegler wasn't invited to the Oscars ... The Batman tops $300 million at domestic box office ... Bengals signed La'el Collins ... Ferrari went 1-2 at the Bahrain Grand Prix ... Duke beat Michigan State to extend the Coach K Era ...
A trailer for TEKKEN: BLOODLINE.
Imagine having to face this as a college kid.
Mike Camerlengo broke down Benny the Jet vs. The Beast from The Sandlot.
Great stuff.
The Front Bottoms-- "Flying Model Rockets"