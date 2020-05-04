Roundup: Supreme Court in Session Remotely; Taylor Swift Sends Gifts to Nurse; Billions Season Five Premieres
By Ryan Phillips | May 04 2020
North and South Korean troops exchanged fire along their border ... Mike Pence concedes he should have worn a mask at the Mayo Clinic ... Dr. Deborah Brix finds protesters who are not social distancing "devastatingly worrisome" ... For the first time, the Supreme Court has been forced to hear cases argued by conference call instead of in-person ... Numerous governors have stepped up during the coronavirus pandemic ... "Billions" had its fifth season premiere Sunday night ... Former baseball player Matt Keough died this weekend ... Piers Morgan was tested for coronavirus after experiencing symptoms ... Taylor Swift sent a note and gifts to a Utah nurse who bravely joined COVID-19 fight in New York ... "60 Minutes" correspondent Leslie Stahl reveals she was hospitalized for coronavirus ... "Tiger King" star Carole Baskin was fooled into an interview with fake Jimmy Fallon producers ... A review of the third season finale of "Westworld" ... Tom Hanks delivered a wonderful commencement address to Wright State University graduates ... Why Christian Laettner made the Dream Team over Shaquille O'Neal and Alonzo Mourning ... A look at the rush to reopen the country.
Have you ever wanted to see Christopher Walken interview a centaur for a job at a hospital? Well you're in luck thanks to this classic Saturday Night Live sketch:
Video of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen clamping down on Toni Kukoc during the 1992 Olympics:
A classic song to get your week started right: