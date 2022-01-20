Roundup: Supreme Court Rules Against Donald Trump; Jessica Chastain Opens Up; Joel Embiid Drops 50
Investigation into Trump businesses show significant evidence of fraud ... White House to distribute 400 million N95 masks ... Senate Republicans block voting rights bill ... Jessica Chastain opened up about her upbringing ... "Moon Knight" star Gaspard Ulliel died in a ski accident ... Cardi B covering funeral costs for Bronx fire victims ... ESPN's next "30 for 30" will be about the Tuck Rule game ... Fashion journalist Andre Leon Talley died at 73 ... Michigan reached a $490 million settlement with sports doctor's sexual assault victims ... Dak Prescott "deeply regrets" comments about officials of Cowboys-Niners ... Supreme Court allows release of Trump Jan. 6 files ... Nasdaq has fallen into correction territory ... Joe Biden went on the attack in Wednesday press conference ... Joel Embiid dropped 50 Wednesday night ... Nikola Jokic had a 49-point triple-double ... Deaths in fall at Petco Park ruled a suicide ... Bruce Arians fined $50,000 for hitting his own player ...
