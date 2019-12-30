Thoughts on New Super Bowl Odds: Chiefs Overvalued, Titans a Good Bet By Bobby Burack | Dec 30 2019 Patrick Mahomes | Jamie Squire/Getty Images

It's bittersweet times as the NFL regular season is in the past and the playoffs are right around the corner. This year's postseason will be asked to follow-up one of the most riveting 17 weeks in a half-decade. And based on the latest Super Bowl odds, the wide-open and stacked race appears set to live up to those expectations.

Super Bowl Odds, via @CaesarsPalace



Ravens +200

Chiefs +300

49ers +350

Saints +500

Packers +700

Seahawks +900

Patriots +1800

Bills +3500

Texans/Vikings +4000

Eagles +4500

Titans +7500 — B/R Betting (@br_betting) December 30, 2019

It's eyebrow-raising that the odds for the Chiefs and Ravens are that close. Despite late-season momentum and finally fielding a competent defense, Kansas City's play has been at least a few notches below Baltimore. Yesterday was a big win for Chiefs in jumping the Patriots for a first-round bye, but it came at a costly price: the team fears standout rookie Juan Thornhill will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury. The 24-year-old safety has played a key role in the defensive turnaround and his productivity cannot be replaced this late in the season.

The most likely path for the Chiefs of going up against the Patriots en route to an AFC Championship Game in Baltimore doesn't bode well for those taking the +300 bet.

The Packers at +700 is intriguing. As mediocre and dull as they have looked in their 13 wins, they are getting a bye and at least one home game. And while they will likely host the superior Saints, combining rest and the atmosphere of Lambeau Field makes the equal odds for the Packers and Saints (+500) puzzling.

As for a good value bet, it's the Titans coming in last at +7500. The Dolphins just provided the recipe to beating this version of the Patriots at home in a meaningful game. This is not the same Tom Brady, thus the red-hot Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry have them on upset alert. And as history has proved, once you get in and get hot, dreams can become reality.