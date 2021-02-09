Tampa Bay Buccaneers Receivers Were in Awe of Patrick Mahomes During Super Bowl LV
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 9, 2021, 5:34 PM EST
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV 31-9 over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Statistically, it was one of the worst games of Mahomes' career, but few are blaming him for the loss. I think it's fair to say Tampa's wide receivers would agree Mahomes wasn't at fault during the game.
On Tuesday, NFL Films released video of Buccaneers receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Tyler Johnson, and Scotty Miller marveling at Mahomes' work during the Super Bowl. Most of all, they just didn't understand how he kept escaping pressure, keeping plays alive and getting passes off.
Check it out:
Here's where I remind you that Mahomes was doing that with a torn plantar plate in his foot, which is so bad he'll be having surgery on it. It will leave him off the field for most of the offseason. Yet somehow, he was able to scramble and find ways to keep plays alive despite a ferocious pass rush and no help from his offensive line. It was truly remarkable.
While Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense was a disaster Sunday night, you can hear the respect his opponents have for him. He remains incredible despite the tough circumstances.