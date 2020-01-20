Best Bets on Super Bowl LIV MVP Odds
By Bobby Burack | Jan 20 2020
Super Bowl LIV reads as the most explosive offense, led by the planet's best player, matches up with perhaps the most talented, frightening defense in a decade. The star-studded matchup results in numerous names as realistic candidates for the prestigious Super Bowl MVP award. Here are just some of the options:
The gap between Mahomes and Jimmy Garoppolo should be even greater. The current level Mahomes is playing at replicates a Madden-created player with all the cheat codes. Compare that to Garoppolo, who is coming off a game where he threw eight passes and could've been replaced by Nathan Peterman without any difference of impact. If the Chiefs win, it'd be stunning if Mahomes isn't named the MVP.
The 49ers are the better team, though. Despite not being favored, the bet here is San Francisco has this wrapped up in time for the city to plan its celebration with time left in the fourth quarter. The team's style of play makes it hard to project who the MVP would be following a Super Bowl win. Nick Bosa at +4100 is a value pick. An impressive defensive performance and stopping the Chiefs' high-octane offense is a prerequisite for the 49ers to be victorious. Bosa is most likely to be the primary factor if that scenario comes to fruition.
A bet on Raheem Mostert can't be knocked after he just ripped the souls out of the Packers with 220 rushing yards and four touchdowns. And that came against a defense superior than the Chiefs', even if the banged-up Chris Jones is closer to his normal self (another big if).
If I were to put money down, it'd be on George Kittle. The rockstar will have more than one catch in the Super Bowl. He's the most explosive player on the team's offense and Kansas City does not have an answer for him.
Yes, Mahomes is just better than everyone else on this list. But that isn't the discussion at the moment.