Best Super Bowl Snacks
By Brian Giuffra | Feb 2, 2021, 1:08 PM EST
The Super Bowl is about food as much as football. But while wings, pizza, burgers and chili tend to be the main attraction during the big game, snacks are just as important. How else can you sip your drink and eat a bite-sized morsel at the same time? With that in mind, here are best snacks for your Super Bowl party. It is unranked and unbiased. Just tasty.
Super Bowl Food Ideas
Guacamole is always a fan favorite and, perhaps best of all, can be modified to fit your personal taste preference. Love garlic but hate onion? It's okay to add one and nix the other. Love or hate spicy? Add or subtract jalapeño. Simply, easy, and crowd-pleasing, no Super Bowl gathering is complete without it.
An overlooked Super Bowl snack, French Fries and Tater Tots are just as versatile as guac but less messy. Just buy a frozen bag, add salt, throw it in the oven and call it a day. Or get fancy and add toppings like chili or cheese or whatever your little heart desires. No matter what, you can't go wrong.
Onion Rings are a personal fave and pretty straight forward. If you want to add a minor twist, serve them with a smokey BBQ sauce.
Chips are also a necessity for the Super Bowl. Just make sure you get a variety. Tortilla chips are just as important as BBQ, salt and vinegar or whatever else you're into. Just remember other people don't share the same taste.
If you're looking for something that fills people up and sounds healthy but really isn't, Spinach Artichoke Dip in a Sourdough Bread Bowl is your answer. Creamy, salty and cheesy, this is the snack for you hipsters out there.
On the other hand, if you want to embrace the fatness of Super Bowl night, it's hard to top Buffalo Chicken Dip. Mixing in blue cheese and cheddar is key to getting the full depth of this dish. But if you're not into one, you can keep it simple with chicken, Frank's Hot Sauce and cheese on top.
I almost forgot this dip, but you can't leave out Queso. Melted cheese is sure to please.
Pigs in a Blanket are one of those tasty bites you don't need to do much to make. Just buy them frozen, heat them up and pair with your typical mustard and ketchup combo for a happy party.
Nachos. That's it. That's the idea.
I'm not a huge fan of sour cream, so Seven Layer Dip wasn't usually one of my favorites. But a lot of people enjoy it, so no hard feelings in throwing one on the table.
While a bag of Pretzels is nice, get the ones that soften when you heat them up. It's a classy variation of the typical bag o' pretzels. Bonus points if you pair it with the queso.
Every Super Bowl party needs some dessert and for my money Cookies provide the best bang for your buck. Sure, Brownies and Cupcakes are also nice, but give me a plate of cookies all day over those.
Mixed Nuts are simple and pair perfectly with beer. Nice and easy, though in COVID times, you might need to have everyone put them on a plate.
An underrated, underutilized Super Bowl snack, Loaded Potatoes can be delicious as long as they're not burned.
For the spice lover in you life, Jalapeño Poppers are the perfect snack. Like many of the items on this list, they're also easy to make or buy and heat up. Either way, people will smile when they see them.