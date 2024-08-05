'Super 70s Sports Guy' Ricky Cobb Discusses His New Venture With OutKick
In June, OutKick announced its new venture with Ricky Cobb, the founder of the popular Super 70s Sports Twitter/X account. In addition to his new daily show, Cobb will be featured on other OutKick platforms.
In a conversation with The Big Lead, Cobb revealed the twist behind the new show: no longer hiding behind the retro monikers of his social media platforms or his defunct Vice show, this venture is all Cobb.
Welcome to "The Ricky Cobb Show," debuting Aug. 12.
"I’m not an egomaniac," Cobb said via phone, laughing, "but it would be nice if people knew who I was sooner or later."
Cobb built his social media following by largely deflecting attention onto the sports figures, pop culture icons and aesthetic preferences of his youth. Although his back story isn't difficult to learn via some quick googling, Cobb hasn't put his own name to much by way of first-person storytelling over the years.
Now, he feels, the time is right.
"Mostly what I’ve done through the years is captioning photos. That’s been my bread and butter," he said. "This is an opportunity to integrate more contemporary things — not that I don’t do that on X — but an opportunity to engage more on what’s going on now in sports, what’s going on in the day. Beyond sports we’ll be doing pop culture type stuff. Hitting on some of the big political news that everybody’s talking about.
"I don’t know what the word is that I’m looking for, but it’ll be a 360-degree look at what I’m interested in beyond the nostalgia, which will be a component of it."
I asked Cobb what his favorite sports are today, an answer surprisingly difficult to discern considering how often he posts about sports on social media. He listed golf, NFL football, college football, NBA basketball, and hockey — "I'm going to have to pick up a little bit, being a Kentucky kid" — in that order.
As for his political leanings? The OutKick audience leans right. Cobb does too, sort of.
"I’m not a Democrat or a Republican, I’m an independent," he said. "I look at things through my own lens. Everybody on OutKick, including Clay Travis directly, said there’s no litmus test — i just have to go on and be myself. If you follow the feed, there’s kind of an old-school mentality to it. I’m a centrist generally speaking. Today’s climate, i’m probably center-right."
Perhaps that will turn some potential viewers off, and bring others in. In any event, it'll be interesting to see who tunes in — and what they'll see when they get there.