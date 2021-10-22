Suns Deny Reported Robert Sarver Scandal
The Phoenix Suns have denied there is a massive scandal brewing involving owner Robert Sarver.
On Friday afternoon, Jordan Schultz reported the NBA was preparing for the release of a massive story that accused Sarver of racism, sexism and sexual harassment over a series of incidents. According to Schultz the scandal would be so bad the league could need to forcibly remove Sarver.
The Internet buzzed about that report for a solid hour before Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix was able to get a response out of the Suns. The organization denied the report, claiming it had evidence the reporter's accusations were false.
The organization released a statement soon after:
So from what we gather, there is a report coming out somewhere that accuses Sarver of all the things listed. The Suns, are clearly on the defensive and claim they have evidence the report is bogus. It appears we're at an impasse with what anyone can report right now. Until we see what the report actually shows we're all just waiting.
Sarver is the 59-year-old co-owner of Southwest Value Partners and has owned the Suns since purchasing them in 2004 for $401 million.