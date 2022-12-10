The Suns Wanted to Fight After Zion Williamson Threw Down an Unnecessary and Awesome 360 Dunk
The New Orleans Pelicans beat the Phoenix Suns, 128-117, on Friday night in a matchup of two of the best teams in the NBA. Zion Williamson threw down an awesome 360-degree windmill dunk in the final seconds and the Suns were not happy about it.
It's a shame this happened on a Friday night because we are going to be robbed of an entire news cycle about the unwritten rules of basketball.
For a full picture, Chris Paul took a three-pointer with 24 seconds remaining and Larry Nance Jr. dunked the ball for the Pelicans with 18 seconds left on the clock. Chris Paul then chose to attempt a layup rather than run out the clock himself, thus setting up the Zion dunk by taking a completely unnecessary shot of his own.
These teams have tomorrow off and then play in New Orleans again on Sunday. Then they play again in Phoenix on December 17th. The league could have a whole new rivalry by Christmas.