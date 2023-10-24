The Suns Could Have the Best Offense Ever (Also Bradley Beal and Devin Booker Are Already Hurt)
The Phoenix Suns have a new big three in Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. This morning Brian Windhorst went on Get Up and explained that this year's Suns team has the potential to be the "number one offense in the history of the NBA. " This is a particularly bold claim to make at nearly the exact same time that Bradley Beal was ruled out for the team's season-opener because of a back ailment. And it was also reported that Devin Booker was 50/50 to play with a toe injury.
With Beal, Durant and Booker, the Suns have three incredible offensive talents. Booker averaged a career-high 27.8 points per game last season. Durant is a four-time scoring champion who averaged 29.1 points per game last season. Beal averaged 31.3 points per game in the 2020-2021 season.
But Booker is also the only one who has played more than 60 games in a single season at any point in the last four seasons. Booker, who turns 27 next week, is by far the most physically reliable player in this trio and yet he's missed at least 12 games a year over the last six seasons. And he's already dealing with a bad toe.
The fact that Beal is going to miss the season-opener because the team is taking a "cautious approach" to his "back ailment" just screams trouble. This was the night he was supposed to be gearing up and getting healthy for since, well, at least since he was traded to Phoenix four months ago. Beal just played in the team's preseason game against the Trail Blazers last Monday.
No one doubts the skill of these guys, but the idea that they will stay healthy enough to be one of, if not the best offense ever, is pure fantasy. It's hard to even imagine a world where they take turns doing a form of load management that doesn't draw the ire of the NBA.
It seems unlikely the Suns live up to their potential this season if they can't even be ready for opening night. And good luck having everyone healthy six months from now after 82 actual basketball games.