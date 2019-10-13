Fans Furious with Sunday Ticket Issues Today By Bobby Burack | Oct 13 2019 Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Hardcore football fans pay a lot of money to watch every single snap of every single game via the Sunday Ticket package. Some even choose DirecTV as their network provider- exclusive home for the package - just to have it. And when it doesn't work, or is messed up, these same football diehards get angry and go on Twitter and complain about it. Today, they are specifically furious, and for good reason, with the streaming issues.

Warning: These people are mad with a capital M.

DirecTV just giving Amazon the rights to NFL Sunday Ticket with this terrible streaming. The worst it's been in YEARS! — My own worst enemy -_- (@Justaguy___) October 13, 2019

@ATTHelp Sunday nfl ticket is down for me. Watching on Apple TV app. Been slow/not working all day and my internet service is just fine https://t.co/G8LrRzUvH4 — Scott Silverstein (@ssilverstein1) October 13, 2019

Would love @DIRECTV to get it together with their Sunday Ticket stream. Gonna need a refund if this keeps up ? — Nick C (@Nick_Carlson1) October 13, 2019

@ATT @DIRECTVService It’d be cool if NFL Sunday Ticket’s streaming feature worked on my iPad. I do pay full price for it. What will you do to make it right? I’m only asking for it to work 17 days out of 365. — Mark McConville (@markmcconville) October 13, 2019

@ATT @DIRECTV #sundayticket Week after week, streaming NFL on your platform experiences issues. If you're going to sell a service, provide it! Also, add a "log out" button so that when problems arise (every week) you can at least try another tablet or phone. Come on! — I'd Like You 2 Do Us A Favor, Though (@debraroby) October 13, 2019

Baker and OBJ’s issues are very similar to @DIRECTV and Sunday Ticket’s - it should work flawlessly, but it’s not, and it’s really befuddling. — Ryan Pappolla (@BodieIsRyan) October 13, 2019

Sunday Ticket exists because otherwise the only options we have locally are:



Washington vs. Miami

Cincinnati vs. Seattle



Since Sunday Ticket has chosen not to work, we are currently watching Red Zone. — Christina (@ckb11) October 13, 2019

@DIRECTVService hey is Sunday ticket down? Specifically the browns game? Keeps telling me "sorry about the interruption. We're addressing the problem ASAP. Been like that forever now. Please help. Why do I pay for this? — Joshua Spisak (@n00bs41bot) October 13, 2019

@DIRECTV you owe me 25 dollars for missing the noon games. I’ll send you the bill. #sundayticket — Wes Morgan (@wmorgan1989) October 13, 2019

@DIRECTV need a pro rate refund for 1pm games. Sunday ticket bugging. Thanks. — Gargoyle Jones (@Trip_15) October 13, 2019

Anybody having problems with Sunday Ticket? — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) October 13, 2019

First of all, there is nothing worse than missing a football game when it's not your fault. This is like when you have a morning event and the person driving you home takes their time and messes up your whole Sunday plan. They act like it's just some random day of the week. Take away basketball, baseball, hockey, tennis, and golf. But football, don't even think about it. Some horrible things are not crimes, but like this nasty experience, some should be.

Number two, this is why we should all be terrified of sports rights going exclusively to streaming. Issues like this happen far too often. And it's enough to make you lose your mind and hop into AT&T and DirecTV's mentions.