Fans Furious with Sunday Ticket Issues Today
By Bobby Burack | Oct 13 2019
Hardcore football fans pay a lot of money to watch every single snap of every single game via the Sunday Ticket package. Some even choose DirecTV as their network provider- exclusive home for the package - just to have it. And when it doesn't work, or is messed up, these same football diehards get angry and go on Twitter and complain about it. Today, they are specifically furious, and for good reason, with the streaming issues.
Warning: These people are mad with a capital M.
First of all, there is nothing worse than missing a football game when it's not your fault. This is like when you have a morning event and the person driving you home takes their time and messes up your whole Sunday plan. They act like it's just some random day of the week. Take away basketball, baseball, hockey, tennis, and golf. But football, don't even think about it. Some horrible things are not crimes, but like this nasty experience, some should be.
Number two, this is why we should all be terrified of sports rights going exclusively to streaming. Issues like this happen far too often. And it's enough to make you lose your mind and hop into AT&T and DirecTV's mentions.