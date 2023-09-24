Who is Playing Sunday Night Football & How to Watch
By The Big Lead
Sunday Night Football has gone 1-for-2 thus far in terms of intrigue. In Week 1, the Dallas Cowboys turned the New York Giants into canned fish with a 40-0 shutout. In Week 2, Mike McDaniel's Miami Dolphins stared directly into Bill Belichick's eyebrows and emerged with a 24-17 victory. We'll see if we can keep things moving in an entertaining direction as the season begins to hit its stride.
Who is Playing on Sunday Night Football Tonight?
Like Jon Favreau and Vince Vaughn, the crew is taking a trek out to Las Vegas for the third installment, with the Pittsburgh Steelers rolling in to face the Raiders.
Who Won the Last Matchup Between Them?
The Steelers won the last match up last Christmas Eve in a 13-10 affair that did not delight the senses, but was imperative in preserving Mike Tomlin's streak of never having a losing season.
Pittsburgh Steelers Next 5 Games
WEEK
OPPONENT
Week 4
@ Houston Texans
Week 5
Baltimore Ravens
Week 6
@ Los Angeles Rams
Week 7
BYE
Week 8
Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 9
Tennessee Titans
Las Vegas Raiders Next 5 Games
WEEK
OPPONENT
Week 4
@ Los Angeles Chargers
Week 5
Green Bay Packers
Week 6
New England Patriots
Week 7
@ Chicago Bears
Week 8
@ Detroit Lions
What Channel is Sunday Night Football On?
Sunday Night Football will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock, NBC's exclusive streaming service.
How Do I Get Peacock?
You can sign up for Peacock via the Peacock website. You can choose between monthly and annual plans. In order to watchSunday Night Football, you can sign up for either Peacock Premium ($5.99 per month or $59.99 per year) or Peacock Premium Plus ($11.99 per month or $119.99 per year).
How Can I Watch Sunday Night Football If I Don't Have Peacock?
You can watch Sunday Night Football with any basic cable subscription that includes your local NBC affiliate. You do not need Peacock to watch Sunday Night Football.
Are There Any Free Trials For Peacock?
There are not any free trials for Peacock at this time.
Steelers Local Radio Broadcast For Sunday Night Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers radio crew features Bill Hillgrove as the play-by-play voice and Craig Wolfrey as the analyst. Max Starks and Missi Matthews will work the sidelines. A full list of affiliates can be found here.
Raiders Local Radio Broadcast For Sunday Night Game
A fill list of affiliates can be found here.