Stugotz Ghosted By Chris Jericho After Making Requested Aaron Rodgers Introduction
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Feb 27 2020
Chris Jericho had a bourgeoning friendship with Jon 'Stugotz' Weiner, the co-host of the Dan Le Batard Show. But it turns out it may have been transactional. As Stugotz explained on today's show after they played a clip of the AEW champion heeling in Kansas City with Patrick Mahomes slander, Jericho did not exactly abide by the quid pro quo after an introduction was made to another friend of the show, Aaron Rodgers:
Jericho was in-studio on the show last month when AEW was in Miami for Bash at the Beach. Stu says that Jericho "would not leave him alone" before the requisite Rodgers introduction. After the introduction was made, Jericho ceased responding to text message requests and even a voicemail to go on the Stupodity podcast.
Le Batard and the shipping container of producers were not altogether sympathetic to their co-host's plight, likening the situation to looking in a mirror and not loving the reflection. It's a dog-eat-dog world out there.