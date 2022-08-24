Umpire Stu Scheurwater Just Made the Worst Call of the 2022 Season
The San Diego Padres and Cleveland Guardians are just trying to play a Major League Baseball game Tuesday night, but umpire Stu Scheurwater has other ideas. He is sure fans don't want to see a baseball game, instead they want an ump show. He's been terrible all night, and in the process made the worst ball-strike call of the season.
The Guardians were up 1-0 in the bottom of the fourth, and Padres designated hitter Brandon Drury led off the inning. He worked a full count and on the 3-2 pitch, Guardians righty Aaron Civale uncorked a curveball that was low, outside and nowhere near the plate. Drury started moving towards first base, when Scheurwater rung him up. Drury argued, because of course he did, and Scheurwater immediately tossed him out of the game.
Here's the call:
That's just horrific.
It's even worse as a still:
And the pitch tracking:
Lest you think that was Scheurwater's only bad call, I've got news for you.. He's been all over the place with his horrific strike zone.
Oh, and later in the bottom of fourth inning, he forgot the count and tried to ring up Trent Grisham up on strike two:
Please MLB, I'm begging you, just give us the damn robot umpires already. Stu Scheurwater is legitimately changing a game for the worse.