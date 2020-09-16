Still Thinking About This Guy
By Kyle Koster | Sep 16 2020
Been trying to write something coherent on the complex moral and ethical entanglements that come with the news that the Big Ten will attempt to play football this fall but haven't been able to do it. It's a tricky, personal topic and quite honestly, it's tough to write with humility and exasperation for the future without opening up one's self to criticism that you're rooting against football or players who really want to do the thing they love. Because that's not true either.
Plus, I'm still thinking about this guy.
Just not a real guy a person expects to see out there making waves in the pool. Intrigued to see what's next for him.
Maybe tomorrow on that weightier Big Ten piece.
Thanks to everyone for their service, either real or imagined.