Steve Smith Sr. Credits Shift at Taco Bell With Potentially Saving His Life
By Kyle Koster | Sep 24 2020
In news that will not particularly shock many people, Steve Smith Sr. got into a fight with a junior college teammate. In news that will, in fact, raise a few eyebrows, Smith revealed that his job at Taco Bell likely prevented him from being shot by the unidentified teammate shortly after the incident.
The wide receiver-turned-media guy shared the story on the most recent episode of 10 Questions With Kyle Brandt.
Smith says he squared up and delivered an L, presumably using the Marquess of Queensberry Rules. Then he he missed a Friday morning walkthrough because he was working his normal T-Bell gig, making sure that greasy red-orange meat was exactly greasy and orange-red enough.
"Old boy that I got in a fight with, he was waiting in my locker area with a pistol. He was in the locker room and he was waiting basically to shoot me. And if I would have come in, he would've shot me, but the fact of the matter is I didn't show up that day."
Look, this the folly of naming a podcast 10 Questions. Because a tale like this deserves about 23 follow-ups. Did the moment just pass and these two continued on playing as though nothing happened? Seems like it'd be hard to move past they whole hey, I was going to shoot you thing.
Maybe all of these issues were explored. In the interest of full disclosure, I did not listen to the whole episode because there can be no sound other than remote learning kindergarten in my home before 11 a.m. That's a personal problem but I guess it becomes your problem too now.