Steve Smith Criticizes Ravens' 'Elementary School' Offense and Calls for Greg Roman to be Fired
By Brian Giuffra | Jan 17, 2021, 12:46 PM EST
While some pundits are calling for Greg Roman to get a head coaching interview, Steve Smith is calling for the Ravens' offensive coordinator to be fired.
After the Ravens were held to 3 points in their Divisional-round playoff loss to the Bills last night, Smith pointed the finger squarely at Roman. Calling the Ravens' route combinations "elementary school," Smith said Roman "needs to start looking for a job somewhere else." He added that for quarterback Lamar Jackson to take the next step in his progression he needs a new offensive coordinator.
That's a powerful take on a coach who has orchestrated the No. 1 scoring offense in the NFL the last two years and interviewed for the Browns head coaching opening last year. But at the same time, Smith has a point.
Jackson hasn't played well in the postseason under Roman's tutelage, putting up stats similar to Mike Vick, and seemed to hit a ceiling this season. While the Ravens have had the No. 1 scoring offense in the regular season the last two years with Roman as their offensive coordinator, they've averaged just 11.6 points per game in the postseason with him and have gone 1-2. That's not all on Roman, but the offensive coordinator does have to shoulder some of the blame.
It would be surprising for Roman to be fired considering the success he's had in Baltimore. But postseason questions are starting to arise around both him and Jackson, increasing the pressure on both. We'll see what John Harbaugh ultimately decides, but if Smith was in charge, the Ravens would be looking for a new OC this offseason.