Steve Kerr is 'Angry' About Way His Quotes Were Contextualized on Twitter
A Steve Kerr quote circulated on what was otherwise an uneventful night of NBA news on Monday that caused a bit of a stir. Kerr appeared on a podcast with Logan Murdock of The Ringer and at one point mentioned how difficult the 2018-19 season was for himself and his team. This also happens to be Kevin Durant's last season with the organization. Kerr also said he had more fun last year with a terrible Golden State team missing both Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson for much of the campaign.
Drew Shiller of NBC Sports Bay Area quoted out those thoughts, kicking the hornet's nest in the process.
The tweet got enough traction that Durant himself got involved. He merely said, "This is hilarious."
That could mean any number of things, and trying to parse out Durant's angle on Twitter has been an exercise in futility more often than not. So we won't try to do so here. It is somewhat notable Durant decided to involve himself.
The situation eventually made its way around to Kerr in time for a press conference with reporters tonight. Without being asked a question, Kerr explained exactly what the context was for the quote Shiller tweeted out before calling him out by name and announcing he was "angry" about the way his comments were contextualized.
Kerr is clearly fuming by the end of his soliloquy here. He is correct in saying that the morning shows will have a field day with this tomorrow. But I think they'll be using the right quote in the right context less they, too, incur his wrath.