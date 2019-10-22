Steve Kerr Doesn't Expect Klay Thompson to Play This Season By Bobby Burack | Oct 22 2019 Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

In an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr worried Warriors fans and sounded far from optimistic that they will see Klay Thompson on the court this season. Of Thompson, Kerr said, "It's unlikely that he's going to play this year."

This is quite the shocker. Thompson underwent successful knee surgery for a torn ACL in July and it was reported that he was expected to make a return in five to seven months, which would have put a return estimate between December and February. Kerr did not specify what, if anything had changed in Thompson's recovery process.

If Thompson is unable to return this season, it all but does it for the Warriors' hopes to return to the Finals for a sixth straight season. Even with Kevin Durant gone, a team of Thompson, Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and newly added D'Angelo Russell projected to be a championship contender in what will be a more balanced NBA this season. With no Thompson, not only are they not contenders, they are in jeopardy of missing the playoffs.

This would also be another massive blow to the NBA. They are already facing major backlash for the China situation, Durant is expected to miss the season, and Zion Williamson will miss a good chunk of the beginning of the season. The ratings for the NBA playoffs took a hit last season without LeBron James, and not having the league's second-biggest draw - the Warriors - involved will undoubtedly have an impact that the ratings will feel.