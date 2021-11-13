Roundup: Hailee Steinfeld Praised for 'Hawkeye'; Britney Spears' Conservatorship Ended; Steve Bannon Indicted
Federal grand jury indicts Steve Bannon for contempt of Congress ... Britney Spears' conservatorship ended ... Johnson & Johnson to split into two companies ... Mark Meadows failed to appear before Jan. 6 committee ... USPS is delivering mail more slowly ... Workers continue to quit jobs at record rates ... Negotiations over climate deal continue at COP26 ... Elon Musk sold more Tesla stock ... Colorado approves booster shots for all adults ... A review of Paramount+ show "Mayor of Kingstown" ... See everything announced at Disney+ Day ... Hailee Steinfeld is getting rave reviews for "Hawkeye" ... Jon Gruden is suing the NFL and Roger Goodell ... Dani Alves is back at Barcelona ... Trail Blazers president Chris McGowan resigned ... Cam Newton is excited to be back with the Panthers ... Latest updates on MLB's offseason ...
Jeremy Renner faced down the Hot Ones gauntlet this week:
Mike Camerlengo is back at it:
A cool video of how the COVID-19 vaccines actually work:
Silverchair -- "Tomorrow"