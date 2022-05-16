The Big Lead
Steve Aoki Uncorks Contender for Worst First Pitch Ever

Ryan Phillips
Steve Aoki throws out the first pitch at Fenway Park
Steve Aoki throws out the first pitch at Fenway Park /
Steve Aoki was invited to throw out the first pitch at Fenway Park Monday night and boy was it a doozy. The DJ stepped up, went into a windup and airmailed the thing 10 feet over the catcher. It is a serious contender for the label of worst first pitch of all-time.

Here are some videos of the fateful toss:

And some stills from the windup:

He seemed to be really excited to be there:

But that throw was horrific. It's right up there with 50 Cent, Gary Dell'Abate, Chris Rock, Anthony Fauci and Carly Rae Jepsen. Let the debate on the worst of all-time begin.

