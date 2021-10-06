Four Stephon Gilmore Free Agent Destinations
The New England Patriots have released Stephon Gilmore. The 31-year old All-Pro is coming off a quad injury, but is reportedly healthy. Gilmore and the Patriots were unable to reach an agreement on a high-priced, long-term deal which Gilmore was seeking. Now a high-level cornerback is available in the middle of the season and teams should be lining up for his services. The question is, what kind of deal is he willing to take right now?
Green Bay Packers
The Packers just lost Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander to an AC joint injury. They don't know how long he'll be out, but it could be a significant amount of time. Their other cornerback, Kevin King, is coming off a concussion. What more do you need to know?
Kansas City Chiefs
Things are so bad for the Chiefs' defense right now that Gilmore might have to get behind Ryan Clark in the line for physicals.
Seattle Seahawks
Peter Carroll is shuffling things around in the defensive backfield trying to find a combination that works and he doesn't sound very optimistic at the moment, which means the team would probably be happy to look outside the current roster. Via Seahawks Wire:
“There’ll be a lot more that you guys will write about this stuff over time,” Carroll continued. “It’s a work in progress and it takes time to get this stuff right, and hopefully it’s not too late.”
Gilmore is available and an incredible upgrade.
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas currently has Damonta Kazee starting opposite standout rookie Trevon Diggs. Kazee mostly played safety throughout his career. Putting Gilmore opposite Diggs could go a long way in helping a defense that has given up the second-most passing yards per game this season.