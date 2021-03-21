Stephen Silas Looks Like a Broken Man After the Rockets Lose 20th in a Row
The Houston Rockets lost their 20th consecutive game on Sunday, falling at home to the Oklahoma City Thunder 114-112. Rockets coach Stephen Silas looked like a broken man in the post-game press conference.
This video is just sad and you have to feel for the guy:
Man, that's tough to watch. Houston hasn't won a game since February 4. This has been a brutal stretch of play and the Rockets are inching closer to the longest losing streak in NBA history. The Philadelphia 76ers lost 28 straight from the end of the 2014-15 season through the beginning of the 2015-16 campaign. The longest single-season losing streak is 26, which the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and the 2013-14 Sixers both accomplished.
I think it's fair to remember that Silas signed up to coach a team led by Russell Westbrook and James Harden in October, and now has neither. Westbrook was traded for John Wall on December 3, 2020 and Harden was shipped to the Brooklyn Nets in a four-team deal on January 14.
A long-time NBA assistant, Silas is well-respected around the league and it's a shame this is how his first season as a head coach has gone. The Rockets are now 11-30 and sit just above the Minnesota Timberwolves (10-32) in the race for the league's worst record.
It doesn't look like things will get better any time soon in Houston.