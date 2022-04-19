Stephen Curry Is Back and the Warriors Look Unstoppable
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors looked almost perfect for 23 minutes Monday night. Behind a combined 63 points from Curry and Jordan Poole, the Warriors smoked the Denver Nuggets 126-106 to take a 2-0 lead in the first round of the NBA playoffs. The performance was phenomenal and should terrify the rest of the league.
Curry is still working his way back from a foot injury but looked completely healthy in his limited time on the floor. He dropped 34 points on 12-of-17 shooting (5-of-10 from 3-point range), with four assists in 23 minutes. He was unbelievable.
Poole was almost as explosive. He dropped 29 points, dished out eight assists and grabbed five rebounds while hitting five 3-pointers in 34 minutes. He's become a legit threat on the perimeter for the Warriors this season, giving them yet another scoring option. As if they needed one.
With Klay Thompson an ever-present threat from deep, Andrew Wiggins having a solid season and Draymond Green doing Draymond Green things, the Warriors are rounding into form as a true title threat. Just as everyone thought they would when they got healthy.
Golden State has dominated the Nuggets in each of the first two games of the series. The third-seeded Warriors and the top-seeded Phoenix Suns are the two most complete teams in the Western Conference and currently look like they're headed for a showdown. Stephen Curry vs. Chris Paul with a spot in the NBA Finals on the line? Yes please.
The truth is, as long as Curry could play, the Warriors were going to be a title contender. Now that he's back -- even in a limited capacity -- Golden State has risen to that level. He's only going to play more minutes as the postseason goes along. He should be completely rounded into form about when the conference finals start.
A healthy Curry and a game Warriors team is a scary thought for the rest of the NBA.