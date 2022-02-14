Stephen Curry: Stop Tagging Me Whenever Someone Takes a Bad Shot
Stephen Curry shares a heavy portion of the credit or blame for transforming the game of basketball to one where long-range shots once never even considered are jacked up with pure confidence. Anyone who has been around a YMCA over the past few years can observe how every single kid, regardless of size, plays as though the only goal is to be the next Steph. Which is really only setting them up for disappointment because who could ever replicate or improve upon the greatest shooter of all-time.
On the Knuckleheads podcast, Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles broached this topic with Curry, who took the opportunity to make a funny plea to fans and absolve himself of some responsibility.
"I'm going to use this moment to get on my soapbox," Curry said. "Stop tagging me in all these horrible basketball clips of people taking bad shots, telling me I ruined the game. I did not tell y'all to shoot that shot."
The full episode is out tomorrow but it's never too early for a public service announcement. Imagine being an all-time talent yet unable to side-step the deluge of criticism for evolving the game into something different? He seems to have a good attitude about the whole thing. One could understand how quickly the whole thing would get old.
The debate, to the extent it exists, over whether Curry has been good or bad for the game is too simplistic. As with everything else, there are two sides to that story. The good impressions are excellent. The bad ones really stand out as ugly. Because bombing it consistently from 30 feet without a conscious is a high-risk, high-reward proposition.
We can hammer down on some of the finer arguments in the future. For now, just please stop tagging this guy.