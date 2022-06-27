Who Gets Their Fifth Ring First, Steph or LeBron?
LeBron James and Stephen Curry are probably the two biggest stars in the NBA. One is arguably the greatest player ever and the other transformed the way the sport is played. The question is, which player is going to win another right first? Or at all?
How many rings does Steph Curry Have?
Stephen Curry has won four championships, all with the Golden State Warriors. After beating the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals the Warriors have won four of the last eight NBA titles. They made the Finals in six out of eight years with two years mixed in where the team was decimated by injuries.
How Many Rings Does LeBron Have?
LeBron James has also won four titles. LeBron spread those four rings in nine seasons out of three different franchises. LeBron's teams made nine Finals in a 10-year stretch from 2011 to 2020. He broke through with two straight titles in Miami, went back to Cleveland and brought the city its first title in forever in 2016 and then did it again for the Lakers in the Disney Bubble in 2020.
Who Has a Better Shot at a Fifth Ring?
As of today, it is Stephen Curry. The Warriors are in much better shape than the Los Angeles Lakers right now. They just won the title and have a front office that has proven it will spend whatever it takes to be a contender. Golden State has their core of Steph, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Steve Kerr in place. Andrew Wiggins has a year left on his current contract. Jordan Poole is under contract and eligible for his rookie extension. The Warriors appear ready to pay everyone, which every franchise should be doing.
The Lakers on the other hand, are a mess. They have LeBron James and Anthony Davis which is an excellent starting point for any franchise, but both players are aging, expensive and have dealt with injuries. Russell Westbrook is on the books for $47 million this season.
However, LeBron only has one season left on his current Lakers deal which means he could go anywhere he wants next summer. He could do anything he wants - including join the Golden State Warriors. Wouldn't that be a fun twist?
Then there's age. LeBron turns 38 at the beginning of next season. Steph turns 35 right before the playoffs. LeBron can't afford to waste a whole season, but that's what he did this year and unless the Lakers find a way to make some big moves, that's what he could do next season.
It seems pretty clear that if you had to pick one of these players to. win another title, Stephen Curry is in a better spot right now. Curry is on a contender today. LeBron just has to put together a contender somewhere tomorrow. And then fight off Father Time and Stephen Curry.