Stephen Curry Tells Chris Paul, 'I Don't Play Defense Half The Time'
By Ryan Phillips | Apr 06 2020
Stephen Curry and Chris Paul did an Instagram chat together on Monday during which -- among other things -- they discussed the time Curry dropped Paul with a crossover. That spiraled into a discussion about defense and Curry made a hilarious admission.
The two perennial NBA All-Stars talked about the time Curry beat Paul badly, putting him on his back. Video of that is below:
Paul said flat-out, "He got me." Then the two agreed that if you play long enough you'll wind up having that happen to you a number of times. As part of that line of talk, Curry said, "I don't play defense half the time."
Check it out:
I mean, that's a pretty funny thing to admit but let's be real, we all knew it. Over the course of an 82-game season, offense-first players like Curry and James Harden aren't going to expend much energy on defense. They pick their spots.