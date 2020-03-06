Stephen Curry Wore Very Colorful Sneakers For His Return
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 05 2020
Stephen Curry made his highly anticipated return on Thursday night against the Toronto Raptors. It took a quarter-and-a-half and five attempts, but he eventually hit his first three pointer since October. His sneakers did not wait as long to make an impression.
Curry was wearing the Curry 7 Sour Patch Kids Colorways. And he was wearing one of each color. The Under Armor website describes the colors as peach and lime, but they looked like bright neon pink and green on television. The only thing louder than those shoes was the crowd when Curry was introduced before the game.
Or maybe the sound the crowd made when he hit an off-balance three to beat the shot clock buzzer.
It is fun to have him back.