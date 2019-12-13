Stephen A. Smith Thinks The Giants Are Lying About Their Reason For Cutting Janoris Jenkins By Stephen Douglas | Dec 13 2019 Green Bay Packers v New York Giants | Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Janoris Jenkins was cut by the New York Giants on Friday, two days after directing an offensive word towards a fan on Twitter.

I only can do my job.. retard https://t.co/hYDVcbk9sd — JackRabbit2.0 (@JjenkzLockdown) December 11, 2019

After a talk with Giants coach Pat Shurmer, Jenkins offered a sort of apology that rationalized his use of the word. First on Twitter and then at his locker. As far as apologies go, this one seemed pretty hollow, with NJ.com calling it "phony" and the New York Post calling it "half-hearted." Judge for yourself. Via ESPN:

"Where I'm from, we use all kind of words for slang. If it offends anybody, I'm sorry," Jenkins said. "It's a culture that I grew up in where I'm from, you know what I'm saying. We use all kinds of words for all kinds of slang. If you don't know, it's a 'hood thing. Whatever. I'm not calling nobody no name or pick at nobody. It's just something we use in the hood back at home."

The Giants must have picked up as much sincerity in Jenkins' apology as the media did because they cut him today.

"After the apology, he made an attempt to rationalize his beliefs, and then yesterday there was a decision made top-down that we were gonna move on" – Pat Shurmur speaks on Janoris Jenkins' release pic.twitter.com/Rq9utOih8y — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) December 13, 2019

It seems pretty simple. Jenkins said something stupid, refused to acknowledge why it was wrong and got fired. Since he's paid to have an opinion on everything, Stephen A. Smith decided that there was more going on that the Giants let on.

.@stephenasmith thinks the Giants are lying about why they cut Janoris Jenkins. pic.twitter.com/OFqqNWZSTp — First Take (@FirstTake) December 13, 2019

It doesn't seem like Stephen A. actually saw or heard Jenkins' apology, which might explain why he assumed there is some extra disrespect and discord going both ways. This one seems pretty straightforward.