Stephen A. Smith Thinks The Giants Are Lying About Their Reason For Cutting Janoris Jenkins
By Stephen Douglas | Dec 13 2019
Janoris Jenkins was cut by the New York Giants on Friday, two days after directing an offensive word towards a fan on Twitter.
After a talk with Giants coach Pat Shurmer, Jenkins offered a sort of apology that rationalized his use of the word. First on Twitter and then at his locker. As far as apologies go, this one seemed pretty hollow, with NJ.com calling it "phony" and the New York Post calling it "half-hearted." Judge for yourself. Via ESPN:
"Where I'm from, we use all kind of words for slang. If it offends anybody, I'm sorry," Jenkins said. "It's a culture that I grew up in where I'm from, you know what I'm saying. We use all kinds of words for all kinds of slang. If you don't know, it's a 'hood thing. Whatever. I'm not calling nobody no name or pick at nobody. It's just something we use in the hood back at home."
The Giants must have picked up as much sincerity in Jenkins' apology as the media did because they cut him today.
It seems pretty simple. Jenkins said something stupid, refused to acknowledge why it was wrong and got fired. Since he's paid to have an opinion on everything, Stephen A. Smith decided that there was more going on that the Giants let on.
It doesn't seem like Stephen A. actually saw or heard Jenkins' apology, which might explain why he assumed there is some extra disrespect and discord going both ways. This one seems pretty straightforward.