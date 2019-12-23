Stephen A. vs. Skip Bayless: Whose Post-Cowboys Loss Performance Was Better? By Bobby Burack | Dec 23 2019 Skip Bayless, Stephen A. Smith, Cowboys

The Cowboys were hoodwinked, bamboozled, led astray, run amuck, and flat out deceived by the Eagles yesterday in a 17-9 loss. There is an unwritten rule that, after a Cowboys' loss of this magnitude, both Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith must display their clutch genes and will-to-win in the ongoing, legacy-changing post-Cowboys loss debate show war.

We will get to who won, but first, we recap. And this thing began before the duo even woke up this morning.

Smith won the pregame portion with this funny, yet strange, and kind of embarrassing dance video:

Aaaahhhhhhh!!!!!! Right on time. 3-Days before Christmas. Right when @dallascowboys FANS are about to open their gifts. Haaaaaa!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/pWj1Fv5O31 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) December 23, 2019

Smith also used his FaceTime app last night to check up on Will Cain, who was not rooting for this type of conclusion yesterday:

But even with that first-round loss, Bayless didn't go down easy. Following a series of sorrowful tweets, Bayless gave us a visual presentation of him getting rid of his fan gear (not the first time, either):

The build-up for Undisputed and First Take was also a close one. Smith was more entertaining, proving a foot race between him and Bayless may not be that lopsided on Get Up. However, nothing gets you to put your breakfast on hold like Bayless teasing his takes with a vivid word in caps.

.@stephenasmith is so happy he's doing victory laps around other people's sets ???? pic.twitter.com/ZXd7VGAN4V — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) December 23, 2019

Undisputed is going to be EXCRUCIATING for me today. 9:30 AM-Noon ET. FS1. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 23, 2019

When it came to the real, on the debate desk action, the winner will come down to personal preference. But, for me, I lean the debater upset, in disarray, and quite frankly, sick. And, man, Bayless took the cake, even saying, "Please, Merciful God."

Skip Bayless laments disastrous Cowboy performance. You hate to see this: pic.twitter.com/1t5VisCVXR — Kevin Kinkead (@Kevin_Kinkead) December 23, 2019

If you are trying to stay in the Christmas spirit, I advise you to to skip the following clip:

“I am so sick and tired of watching the underachieving nightmare that the 2019 Dallas Cowboys were… For me it was one long vomit-ride.”@RealSkipBayless reacts to the Cowboys 17-9 loss to the Eagles pic.twitter.com/pJfGNoENoW — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) December 23, 2019

We didn't get anything out of the ordinary from Smith on First Take, but any day he's wearing the cowboy hat with a turtleneck, you can count on an above-average outing.

The judges may lean Smith's way, but as we were all taught, unless there is a knockout, the aggressor wins the rounds (only true Bayless vs. Smith fans get this). Thus, Bayless gets the win. Though he was at an advantage as it's easier to wake up mad at 3 a.m. than waking up happy like Smith. Nevertheless, Bayless didn't need music, a hat, a run, a cigar, and a dance for his A- performance. He just came to work, faced his fears, and took the Cowboys' loss like a man.