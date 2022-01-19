Stephen A. Smith Questions if Giannis Antetokounmpo is as Valuable in the Playoffs as Ja Morant
Ja Morant's third NBA season has been absolutely electric and his Memphis Grizzlies are no longer in rebuilding mode. They are playoff contenders and, if Morant continues on his trajectory, aren't far from championship contention. When players such as Morant skyrocket into the stratosphere, it can break people's brains.
That is the only real explanation (outside of the Content Never Sleeps mantra) for why ESPN had an entire segment on First Take today dedicated to wondering aloud if Giannis Antetokounmpo is as valuable as Morant would be in a playoff environment. Stephen A. Smith was bold enough to proclaim he can't say with certainty he'd take the Greek Freak over Morant in such a scenario.
Yes, he means this Giannis:
The very same man who did this:
I mean, come on, guys. What are we doing here? I get the point of the show is to drive debate and attract eyeballs and all that jazz, but this is a total joke of a conversation. Even in a vacuum, where perhaps Giannis wouldn't be as effective without the shooters and fellow play-makers at his disposal that he had in that playoff run, you take the two-time MVP and Defensive Player of the Year winner.
Usually we wait a bit before hosting outlandish conversations about guys like Morant. But the rush to be first to have a conversation nobody is having was too tempting for this segment.