'First Take' Delights in News That Micah Parsons Put Stephen A. Smith in the Hospital With a Crossover
Stephen A. Smith was late for First Take this morning because he was injured. Apparently, Smith was hurt during NBA All-Star Celebrity Game practice. According to Molly Qerim, Stephen A., who is coaching in the game, got crossed over by Micah Parsons so badly that he got hurt and had to go to the hospital this morning for X-Rays.
"Yesterday, SA had to get out there. Get out to Naptown early. And they had a practice. So he started messing around with Micah Parsons, of all people, one of the guys on his team, obviously a Dallas Cowboy. Micah crossed him over and all I know is Stephen A's at the hospital right now getting x-rays. So I'll let him tell you the rest of the details when he gets here."
UPDATE: Smith denies he got crossed over, but admits he did get hurt and Micah Parsons was there when it happened.
As usual, it's not just about what's being said during First Take. It's the reactions of the people who aren't speaking and Monica McNutt and Tim Legler were clearly overjoyed by this news. Not because Smith is hurt, but because it's so funny that he got hurt getting crossed over. And the fact that it happened mere hours after Smith went after Parsons for something he said on his podcast makes it even more perfect.
If you're wondering what type of athleisure wear Stephen A. was wearing when he got injured... he was wearing a turtleneck.
If video emerges, we will post, but all you need to know now is that Stephen A. Smith, wearing a turtleneck, was crossed over by Micah Parsons so badly that he ended up in the hospital. What an absolute legend.