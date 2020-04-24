Stephen A. Smith Mentioned Terrance Williams Playing for the Cowboys Again
By Brian Giuffra | Apr 24 2020
When a man appears on as many TV and radio shows in a day as Stephen A. Smith, they're bound to make mistakes here and there. Lambasting him for errors is akin to expecting perfection from yourself on a daily basis. It's just unattainable.
However, his propensity for discussing Terrance Williams still playing for the Cowboys is pretty funny at this point and one has to wonder if it's in the ESPN personality's head.
During a segment on First Take today when Smith discussed the Cowboys picking CeeDee Lamb in the first round of the NFL Draft, he mentioned the Cowboys skill position players, including one who hasn't been on their team since 2018.
Williams played for America's Team from 2013-2018, but hasn't played in the NFL since. The Cowboys drafted Michael Gallup to replace him and so far that's worked out. It hasn't for Smith.
You can see the moment where he realizes he made the mistake, saying um twice after mentioning Williams. That's because he made the same error in February.
No one is perfect and acting like Smith doesn't watch football because he's said Williams twice in the last two months isn't fair. Anyone who has done work in front of the camera knows when you get something in your head, it's hard to get it out. Smith is just on a much larger platform than anyone else and is held to a higher standard.
Still, one can't help but laugh at his affinity for still connecting Terrance Williams to the Cowboys.