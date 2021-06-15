Stephen A. Smith Says Kevin Durant is the Best Player in the History of New York
The Brooklyn Nets are tied 2-2 with the Milwaukee Bucks heading into Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals tonight on TNT. As we discussed yesterday, Kevin Durant's legacy seems to be on the line tonight for some reason. Because many expect him to be able to lead his rag-tag group of non-superstars to a win tonight and save the Nets' season, if he doesn't there will be questions.
It seems that Stephen A. Smith feels that way as he proclaimed Durant the greatest player in the history of New York on First Take this morning.
Smith expects 50 points and Brooklyn victory tonight at Barclays Center, (Many tickets still available by the way. Just saying), which is not outside the realm of possibilities. And it doesn't seem very outrageous to say Durant is the best player in New York history either. Durant is one of the best players ever.
The only players ahead of him on the all-time scoring list who played in New York are Patrick Ewing and Carmelo Anthony. Walt "Clyde" Frazier is probably the closest New York player to Durant. Frazier is a Hall of Famer who averaged 19 / 6 / 6 and won two titles in a decade with the Knicks.
Related Articles
Kevin Durant Has to Do It Himself For the First Time and People Are Here For It
PJ Tucker and Kevin Durant Get Into Altercation During Game 3
Mike Budenholzer's Game 3 Adjustments Against Nets Will Determine His Future With Bucks
Brooklyn Nets Are a 50-40-90 Miracle and Finding Value in the Mayweather-Paul Circus
The funny part is Durant has only appeared in 35 regular season games for the Nets, plus nine games in this postseason. Oh, and the Nets were in New Jersey a decade ago so does it really even matter? Durant has barely played more games in New York than Michael Jordan did. Plus, Jordan was born in Brooklyn. Not to mention Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was born in New York City and went to high school in Manhattan. Durant's made-up crown is the ultimate technicality.
Anyway, Durant better be awesome tonight or somebody will say he's no longer the best player in the history of New York.