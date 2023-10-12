Stephen A. Smith Rips Mystery Media Member: 'He's a Fat, No-Good Bastard Who I Despise to the Core'
By The Big Lead
Among many other things, Stephen A. Smith addressed the Marcellus Wiley controversy on his show yesterday. It's hard to keep up with everything going on in the sports-debate rivalry and chirping space and it's sort of incredible that yapping about games can cause so much drama but here we are. It's best to let Smith take it from here in the interest of you getting his unvarnished and complete thoughts on the issue, but please pay special attention to the turn taken at the 4-minute mark.
Because it comes on strong.
"There's a lot of people out there who want me to address other names," Smith said. "There's one particular person who will remain nameless and I will not deny it: I think he's a fat, no-good bastard who I despise to the core. But it doesn't mean that I wish him harm. It just means I know what he is. That is not Marcellus Wiley I'm talking about. It ain't hard to figure out who the hell I'm talking about. But even then, I wish him no harm even though he has made a career out of maligning and ridiculing and trying to wish others the worst. I'm where I'm at, that particular individual is where he's at."
It would be irresponsible to even begin speculating who this person could be. We do know it's not Smith's former colleague on First Take or Wiley because, in his words, "they ain't fat bastards who are seeds of the devil."
Guess it will have to remain a mystery.
Smith really does say anything and everything while on YouTube. He's constantly pushing the envelope in the way only someone with his stature could do while also serving as face of ESPN content. It's quite a high wire act to observe.