Stephen A. Smith Fires Back at Tiki Barber Over Giants Comments
The New York Giants are at the center of controversy after Brian Flores filed a class action lawsuit accusing the organization of racist hiring practices. Stephen A. Smith spoke on the matter on First Take late last week and claimed no organization was more indicative of the problem of Black head coaches in the NFL than the Giants, who were founded in 1925 and have never had a Black head coach.
The Giants are not alone in that regard; six other NFL franchises have never employed a Black man as a head coach, but the Giants are the oldest team of that grouping.
Tiki Barber, former New York Giant, responded to Smith's comments on his WFAN radio show with Brandon Tierney shortly thereafter. Barber got emotional discussing his own relationship with the Mara family before he expressed his belief that the Giants are not a racist organization and Smith doesn't know what he's talking about. As transcribed by Big Blue View:
“I’m not willing to scream and yell that the Giants, an organization that I revere, that I had a great relationship with, to say that they’re racist simply because they haven’t had a black head coach or a black quarterback.
“I can’t sit here, with conviction, like Stephen A. [Smith], who doesn’t know anybody in the Giants’ organization and claim that they’re a racist organization. I would never do that. The only reason I would do that is because I’m trying to make a point, and my point is that Brian Flores is trying to make a point.”
All that happened on Friday of last week. Fast forward to Monday, and Smith had a response to Barber. It should sound familiar. Smith responds similarly to everybody who questions whether or not he can source the information he gives out during his television appearances.
"Threatening" feels strong but Smith's vague references to things he knows about Barber does come across as a warning. We'll see if Barber responds on his show later.