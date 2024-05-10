Stephen A. Smith Doesn't Agree With Draymond Green, But Passionately Defends His Right to a Bad Take
The New York Knicks are currently up 2-0 in their second round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers. Thanks to grit, determination and some questionable calls, the vibes in NYC are currently immaculate. So much so that First Take surrounded Stephen A. Smith with a blue and orange heart on Thursday morning's episode.
Despite the fact that the Knicks have not played a game since yesterday morning, Stephen A. was back to yelling about the Knicks by Friday morning. What changed overnight? Why, someone said something on a podcast, duh.
During the latest edition of The Draymond Green Show the Golden State Warriors star said that the Knicks postseason run is a fluke. This was discussed on First Take on Friday with everyone disagreeing with Green, but somehow it turned into Stephen A. screaming at his co-hosts, Kendrick Perkins and Chiney Ogwumike, while Molly Qerim mostly stayed off camera and out of the line of fire.
You can watch the entire segment on YouTube or just see the most relevant parts below.
First, let's give a shoutout to Kendrick Perkins who called Draymond's comments a "lazy-ass take." Sure, speaking this truth led to Stephen A. shouting about how Ogwumike and Perkins are both from Texas and can never understand the pain of a true Knicks fan, but all actions have consequences and sometimes you say things without considering all the possible outcomes.
Did I just agree with everything Kendrick Perkins said?
Now here's that good old fashioned clip of SAS yelling. This is him in a good mood. Stripped of all the context, it's impossible to tell what he's actually mad about, but having watched the full video, I can tell you that he really thinks Draymond, who has been on a team that missed the playoffs three times in the last five seasons, is allowed to have this bad opnion because he has won four championship rings.
Remember kids, if you've won a championship, you get to say whatever you want. The substance doesn't matter. That's why Draymond Green can - with a straight face - question Rudy Gobert's decision to miss a playoff game for the birth of his child. The idea of missing a game by choice is insane to Draymond since he is always there for his teammates no matter what the circumstances. Unless he's ejected or suspended. You know, like he was earlier this year when he choked Rudy Gobert.
Not that any of that matters. Draymond has a constitutional right to give his takes and Stephen A. Smith will defend that right with his life.