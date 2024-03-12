Stephen A. Smith on Dak Prescott's Brother: 'Shut the Hell Up!'
By Liam McKeone
The Dallas Cowboys didn't move a muscle on the first day of NFL free agency on Monday, watching as Tony Pollard departed for Tennessee and not getting in on the action to replace him or bolster other parts of the roster. This, of course, has led to a wild outcry from maybe the most reactionary fanbase in the country. Cowboys fans are demanding Jerry Jones get on his horse and do something about a team we last saw getting smoked at home in the playoffs. Never mind that there are still many days of free agency ahead and the Cowboys have all of $2 million in cap space to work with right now.
There is one person in particular who is unhappy with the lack of moves coming out of Dallas -- Dak Prescott's brother, Tad. It probably isn't the first time you've heard that name before. He's quite the outspoken sibling and has shown zero hesitation about blasting his brother's employer on social media. This time, Tad sent out a tweet praising the Philadelphia Eagles for their Monday moves and took a shot at the Cowboys in the process.
The Eagles did indeed have a big day, stealing Saquon Barkley from the New York Giants and signing Bryce Huff to bolster their pass rush. It still isn't wise to rile up the Cowboys' fanbase by complimenting their division rivals. It feels especially unwise to be doing this while Dak is possibly negotiating another massive contract extension.
Regardless, Tad did it anyway and it put him squarely in the crosshairs of Stephen A. Smith, who yelled that he needs to "shut the hell up."
I mean, fair enough. It seems like Smith is giving Tad exactly what he's looking for: attention. He's elevated from some guy posting on social media to being called out by name on ESPN. He's definitely not going to shut the hell up now. Nor should he! Everyone is allowed to give their opinion, even when their brother is quarterback for the most famous team in all of sports.